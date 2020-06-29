ctrip

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Bo Sun, Trip.com
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Bo Sun, Trip.com

As the online travel industry restructures to meet the 'new normal' under COVID-19, Sun's work extends well beyond marketing to find entirely new solutions.

Trip.com chairman warns against xenophobia outbreak
Mar 30, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Trip.com chairman warns against xenophobia outbreak

"The world must be vigilant not to let xenophobia manifest at times like this," James Liang says, blasting US president Donald Trump for dubbing COVID-19 'the Chinese virus.'

Cannes, culture and the state of Chinese creativity
Jun 5, 2018
Matthew Keegan

Cannes, culture and the state of Chinese creativity

China is frequently accused of lacking innate creativity, and homegrown campaigns rarely do well at Cannes. But are China's next generation of digital-obsessed creative hotshots cultivating—or killing—great imaginative work?

Medical, love and soul tourism on rise among Chinese tourists: JWT
May 25, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Medical, love and soul tourism on rise among Chinese tourists: JWT

TOP OF THE CHARTS: The idea that people from China travel chiefly in search of shopping experiences is a stereotype in need of adjustment, according to a new report from J. Walter Thompson.

ZenithOptimedia gains Wing On Travel's $20m media business
Jan 9, 2013
Benjamin Li

ZenithOptimedia gains Wing On Travel's $20m media business

HONG KONG - Wing On Travel has changed its media agency partner from long-term incumbent PHD to ZenithOptimedia Hong Kong, effective from 1 January.

China's airlines see growth despite recession and increased competition from high-speed rail
Feb 23, 2010
Glenn Smith

China's airlines see growth despite recession and increased competition from high-speed rail

The biggest threat facing China's airlines last year did not come from global carriers. Instead it came from domestic high-speed trains now plying the heavily travelled corridors between first and second tier cities within the country's 33 provinces.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia