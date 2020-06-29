ctrip
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Bo Sun, Trip.com
As the online travel industry restructures to meet the 'new normal' under COVID-19, Sun's work extends well beyond marketing to find entirely new solutions.
Trip.com chairman warns against xenophobia outbreak
"The world must be vigilant not to let xenophobia manifest at times like this," James Liang says, blasting US president Donald Trump for dubbing COVID-19 'the Chinese virus.'
Cannes, culture and the state of Chinese creativity
China is frequently accused of lacking innate creativity, and homegrown campaigns rarely do well at Cannes. But are China's next generation of digital-obsessed creative hotshots cultivating—or killing—great imaginative work?
Medical, love and soul tourism on rise among Chinese tourists: JWT
TOP OF THE CHARTS: The idea that people from China travel chiefly in search of shopping experiences is a stereotype in need of adjustment, according to a new report from J. Walter Thompson.
ZenithOptimedia gains Wing On Travel's $20m media business
HONG KONG - Wing On Travel has changed its media agency partner from long-term incumbent PHD to ZenithOptimedia Hong Kong, effective from 1 January.
China's airlines see growth despite recession and increased competition from high-speed rail
The biggest threat facing China's airlines last year did not come from global carriers. Instead it came from domestic high-speed trains now plying the heavily travelled corridors between first and second tier cities within the country's 33 provinces.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins