csm

The many roles brands can play in elevating women’s sport
13 hours ago
Lesley Murphy

The many roles brands can play in elevating women’s sport

Brands are often uncertain about how to truly leverage women’s sport for the good of business and community. Two leaders at CSM have a few suggestions.

WPP confirms sale of stake in VCCP and CSM owner Chime
Jul 1, 2019
Omar Oakes

WPP confirms sale of stake in VCCP and CSM owner Chime

Sale comes four years after WPP and Providence Equity bought agency group for US$473 million.

Seb Coe: Physical inactivity is a 'ticking time bomb'
May 11, 2018
Olivia Parker

Seb Coe: Physical inactivity is a 'ticking time bomb'

The athletics legend and sports ambassador tells Campaign Asia-Pacific why marathon-watching at Tokyo 2020 will be an experience like no other; how brands are seeing the 'health' agenda in supporting Asian games; and why traditional sport mustn't discard esports.

Sports marketing in Asia:
Sep 25, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Sports marketing in Asia: "It's not the future, it's now"

Social livestreaming, drones and eSports may be poised to take off, but with the next three Olympic games all set in this region, traditional sports sponsorships and local events still promise big growth potential for larger brands, says global agency CSM.

Be fast, funny and prepared for crisis: the new world of sports sponsorship
Oct 17, 2016
David Blecken

Be fast, funny and prepared for crisis: the new world of sports sponsorship

There are increasingly more opportunities out there, but also more pitfalls.

GroupM and CSM roll out single source TV and internet measurement study
Aug 16, 2010
Benjamin Li

GroupM and CSM roll out single source TV and internet measurement study

SHANGHAI - GroupM China and television ratings company CSM Media Research has announced the rollout of a single source TV and internet measurement study, which will provide user insights and data across the two media channels.

