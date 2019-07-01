csm
The many roles brands can play in elevating women’s sport
Brands are often uncertain about how to truly leverage women’s sport for the good of business and community. Two leaders at CSM have a few suggestions.
WPP confirms sale of stake in VCCP and CSM owner Chime
Sale comes four years after WPP and Providence Equity bought agency group for US$473 million.
Seb Coe: Physical inactivity is a 'ticking time bomb'
The athletics legend and sports ambassador tells Campaign Asia-Pacific why marathon-watching at Tokyo 2020 will be an experience like no other; how brands are seeing the 'health' agenda in supporting Asian games; and why traditional sport mustn't discard esports.
Sports marketing in Asia: "It's not the future, it's now"
Social livestreaming, drones and eSports may be poised to take off, but with the next three Olympic games all set in this region, traditional sports sponsorships and local events still promise big growth potential for larger brands, says global agency CSM.
Be fast, funny and prepared for crisis: the new world of sports sponsorship
There are increasingly more opportunities out there, but also more pitfalls.
GroupM and CSM roll out single source TV and internet measurement study
SHANGHAI - GroupM China and television ratings company CSM Media Research has announced the rollout of a single source TV and internet measurement study, which will provide user insights and data across the two media channels.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins