For crisis management, bring in the dancing robots
A crew of 11 waltzing robots spraying sanitizer, plus exemplary use of sensible crisis-management principles like transparency, helped Hong Kong shopping destination K11 Musea bring visitors back after a Covid outbreak.
How much negative press can the Olympics brand take?
The head of the Japanese Olympic Committee has resigned following corruption allegations. Will the Olympics, as a brand, suffer? Don't bet on it.
How damaging is the Ghosn scandal for Brand Japan?
The former Nissan chairman's treatment is seen as a threat to Japan's business reputation, while Nissan's unclear communications could hurt investor relations.
Deepfake videos menace publishers and brands
The rise of video manipulation is spurring news publishers to take action, explains the director of the BBC World Service Group. But risk experts say it's only a matter of time before brands get hit too.
Nissan's Ghosn scandal: The brand impact
The shock arrest of the leader widely credited with leading a turnaround is unlikely to do much long-term damage and may even be an opportunity, according to experts contacted by Campaign.
'We’re so screwed…': Online crisis-management myths, debunked
Social media-driven crises strike terror into the hearts of many brand marketers. But much of the panic is due to unfounded fears.
