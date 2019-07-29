credit card
Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific
She succeeds Rustom Dastoor, who now leads the payment brand's North America marketing and communications from New York.
How AI helped boost interest in Krungsri Credit Card
CASE STUDY: Thailand's KCC turned to Appier and its AI-powered audience solution to generate targeted consumer leads.
Visa taps Olympic swimmer to help normalise card payments in Japan
New work demonstrates the convenience of cards for everyday purchases.
Innovation can kill cash, says Visa’s new Japan marketing head
The company needs to give a cash-loving society a reason to break its habits.
MasterCard's APAC marketing chief resigns
Sam Ahmed led the credit-card company's regional marketing efforts for the past three-and-a-half years.
American Express launches integrated year-end promotion
SINGAPORE - Financial services provider American Express has launched an integrated promotion giving away round-the-world Singapore Airlines tickets to drive card usage over the festive season.
