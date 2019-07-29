credit card

Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

She succeeds Rustom Dastoor, who now leads the payment brand's North America marketing and communications from New York.

How AI helped boost interest in Krungsri Credit Card
Jul 29, 2019
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: Thailand's KCC turned to Appier and its AI-powered audience solution to generate targeted consumer leads.

Visa taps Olympic swimmer to help normalise card payments in Japan
Apr 2, 2018
David Blecken

New work demonstrates the convenience of cards for everyday purchases.

Innovation can kill cash, says Visa’s new Japan marketing head
Nov 30, 2017
David Blecken

The company needs to give a cash-loving society a reason to break its habits.

MasterCard's APAC marketing chief resigns
Mar 8, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Sam Ahmed led the credit-card company's regional marketing efforts for the past three-and-a-half years.

American Express launches integrated year-end promotion
Oct 11, 2012
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE - Financial services provider American Express has launched an integrated promotion giving away round-the-world Singapore Airlines tickets to drive card usage over the festive season.

