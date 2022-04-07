Marketing News
Staff Reporters
18 hours ago

Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

She succeeds Rustom Dastoor, who now leads the payment brand's North America marketing and communications from New York.

Julie Nestor
Julie Nestor

Mastercard has brought in Julie Nestor from Manulife to be its new head of marketing and communications and SVP for Asia Pacific. Responsible for corporate reputation, brand messaging and stakeholder relations, Nestor will lead Mastercard’s integrated marketing and communications team while driving consumer engagement through Priceless, the brand's marketing platform.

Nestor will report jointly to Asia-Pacific president Ari Sarker and Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard's global CMO and healthcare president. She will also become a member of the Asia-Pacific leadership team as well as the global marketing and communications leadership team.

“I am delighted and thrilled to return to the payments technology space which has stayed close to my heart for so many years,” said Julie. “Mastercard is a hugely powerful organisation, while Priceless is an iconic marketing platform—people around the world know what it stands for and what it means.”

Nestor has 25 years of marketing experience across the financial services, technology and hospitality industries, including 13 years at American Express in Australia and Hong Kong. More recently she has served in several short stints as CMO. She joined Manulife only a year-and-a-half ago as Asia-Pacific CMO, where she worked to streamline agency partnership and improve creative. She had previously served as Hilton's Asia CMO for just over a year and prior to that was eBay's CMO for Australia and New Zealand.

Nestor takes over from Rustom Dastoor who spent four years in the role and oversaw Mastercard's response to customer engagement and acceleration in digital communications under Covid. A repeat member of Campaign's APAC CMO Power List, Dastoor has relocated to New York as Mastercard's executive vice president of North America marketing communications. 

Rustom Dastoor


“I am excited to get on board and get involved," Nestor added. "I love working in Asia Pacific, know the markets well, and understand the operating model. Coming into Mastercard, I look forward to bringing all I have learned across financial services, technology, e-commerce and hospitality to deepen engagement with customers and partners, and to build incredible experiences for consumers.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

1 Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

3 Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

4 Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

5 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

6 Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

How Shiseido created an integrated retail store experience in Hong Kong

7 How Shiseido created an integrated retail experience despite the pandemic

Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

8 Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

9 S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

Is personal branding more important than qualifications?

10 Is personal branding more important than qualifications?

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Rustom Dastoor, Mastercard
Marketing
Jun 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Rustom Dastoor, ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Rustom Dastoor, Mastercard
Marketing
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Rustom Dastoor, ...

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO
Marketing
Oct 16, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Just Published

Jerry Buhlmann joins Dept as chairman
Advertising
3 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Jerry Buhlmann joins Dept as chairman

Buhlmann was previously chief executive of the Dentsu Aegis Network.

Unilever’s Conny Braams: ‘Trust not crypto’ should be currency of Web3
Marketing
3 hours ago
Ben Bold

Unilever’s Conny Braams: ‘Trust not crypto’ should ...

Braams has also taken on new role at FMCG giant to mark convergence of marketing and sales.

Mindshare names global chief client officer
Media
3 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Mindshare names global chief client officer

Former Aegis Media president Susannah Outfin takes over from Nilufar Fowler.

Creative Minds: Nikki Golez writes to right wrongs
Analysis
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Nikki Golez writes to right wrongs

The copywriter at Dentsu Jayme Syfu answers 11 of our questions. Learn about how she turned away from journalism but nevertheless ended up producing work that increases understanding. Plus, hear about her love of the reality show '90-Day Fiancé' and her overly exciting recurring dreams.