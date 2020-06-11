cpg

Post-COVID marketing tips for CPG brands
Jun 11, 2020
Michael Hetherington

Post-COVID marketing tips for CPG brands

Managing the transition from short-term survival to long-term success

Sea change: What FMCG brands are doing about plastic pollution
Aug 22, 2019
Gunjan Prasad

Sea change: What FMCG brands are doing about plastic pollution

The government in Indonesia is pushing sustainability, and brands are talking about it more than ever. But environmental critics aren't yet impressed.

CPG brands need to get e-commerce right quickly: R3
Jun 27, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

CPG brands need to get e-commerce right quickly: R3

Global brands face online headwinds. White paper lays out strategy suggestions for CMOs.

Edible insects are crawling to a plate near you, but don't cringe
Apr 24, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Edible insects are crawling to a plate near you, but don't cringe

SECTOR STUDY: Shock value aside, there may be more marketing mileage in the bug-food market than you might think.

CPG giants won't survive without data, says outgoing Mondelez media boss
Aug 31, 2016
Shona Ghosh

CPG giants won't survive without data, says outgoing Mondelez media boss

In an exit interview with Campaign, Bonin Bough—who is leaving to helm a CNBC series with Lebron James—talks about the biggest challenges facing packaged goods marketers.

