cpg
Post-COVID marketing tips for CPG brands
Managing the transition from short-term survival to long-term success
Sea change: What FMCG brands are doing about plastic pollution
The government in Indonesia is pushing sustainability, and brands are talking about it more than ever. But environmental critics aren't yet impressed.
CPG brands need to get e-commerce right quickly: R3
Global brands face online headwinds. White paper lays out strategy suggestions for CMOs.
Edible insects are crawling to a plate near you, but don't cringe
SECTOR STUDY: Shock value aside, there may be more marketing mileage in the bug-food market than you might think.
CPG giants won't survive without data, says outgoing Mondelez media boss
In an exit interview with Campaign, Bonin Bough—who is leaving to helm a CNBC series with Lebron James—talks about the biggest challenges facing packaged goods marketers.
