Should brands distance themselves from ‘controversial’ celebrities?
1 day ago
Lisa Nan

Chinese consumers tend to turn themselves into brand representatives. So if companies abruptly terminate their partnerships with celebrities, shoppers feel betrayed by them.

Versace, Coach & Givenchy: Measuring the gravity of the China t-shirt controversy
Aug 19, 2019
Ruonan Zheng

With heightened political and social tension between Hong Kong and mainland China, luxury brands should pay extra attention to what they say, do, and sell.

'Rang-tan' ad hits 30m online views and prompts petition
Nov 13, 2018
Magda Ibrahim

A video about palm oil caught the attention of celebrities and has received more than 30 million views after a British supermarket chain complained it was stopped from airing it on TV.

Marketing in Indonesia: Cautious, with a chance of boycotts
Jan 29, 2018
Gunjan Prasad

Brands operating in Indonesia tread lightly around sensitive issues, but boycotts tend to fizzle quickly, and some insiders suggest there's a downside to being too cautious.

How millennial norms dictate what advertisers can and can’t do
Sep 12, 2017
David Blecken

In Japan, the younger generation’s critical filter is increasingly regulating how brands target consumers of all demographics.

Indian High Commission files complaint about 'offensive' Australian lamb ad
Sep 12, 2017
Campaign India Team

The full film has been taken off by YouTube for Indian viewers; still available on Facebook.

