Should brands distance themselves from ‘controversial’ celebrities?
Chinese consumers tend to turn themselves into brand representatives. So if companies abruptly terminate their partnerships with celebrities, shoppers feel betrayed by them.
Versace, Coach & Givenchy: Measuring the gravity of the China t-shirt controversy
With heightened political and social tension between Hong Kong and mainland China, luxury brands should pay extra attention to what they say, do, and sell.
'Rang-tan' ad hits 30m online views and prompts petition
A video about palm oil caught the attention of celebrities and has received more than 30 million views after a British supermarket chain complained it was stopped from airing it on TV.
Marketing in Indonesia: Cautious, with a chance of boycotts
Brands operating in Indonesia tread lightly around sensitive issues, but boycotts tend to fizzle quickly, and some insiders suggest there's a downside to being too cautious.
How millennial norms dictate what advertisers can and can’t do
In Japan, the younger generation’s critical filter is increasingly regulating how brands target consumers of all demographics.
Indian High Commission files complaint about 'offensive' Australian lamb ad
The full film has been taken off by YouTube for Indian viewers; still available on Facebook.
