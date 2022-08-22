Marketing PR News
Nikita Mishra
1 day ago

Budget retailer Miniso will drop Japanese styling after Chinese outcry

The brand is the latest retailer to come under flak amid a surge in consumer patriotism in China and growing geopolitical tensions.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Chinese affordable lifestyle retailer Miniso has apologised for using Japanese influence to promote its brand following backlash on Chinese social media. The brand said it would make changes across its stores to mend this.

The controversy began when Miniso Spain put out an Instagram post describing a cheongsam-clad Disney Princess toy as a Japanese geisha. The post was met with backlash amid tension between China and Japan following US House Speaker's Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan.

The brand is the latest to suffer at the hands of simmering geopolitical tensions.

The brand mistranslated the Chinese doll as a ‘geisha’


Miniso Spain was quick to issue an apology on its Instagram account.


The Guangzhou-based company emerged in 2013 and became a global phenomenon selling fuzzy bathroom slippers, $1 mascaras, cute headphones, silicon tea-infusers and other budget-friendly household items. With 5,113 outlets worldwide, and more than 62% concentrated in China, the brand’s backstory closely resembling Japanese retail titans Muji and Uniqlo not only confused shoppers but also agitated Chinese netizens on Weibo. Global Times quotes one commentor as saying: “The company positions itself as a Japanese brand in certain foreign market, while one widely circulated post claims that Chinese songs are not allowed in the stores.”

According to the Global Times, Miniso said in a statement on its Weibo account that it had asked its Spanish branch to terminate co-operation with the agency operating the account and “conduct internal rectification.” The brand has officially apologised, promising to remove Japanese elements from its design and logo saying the company in its early days had "taken the wrong path" with its brand positioning and marketing strategy, having hired a Japanese as its chief designer between 2015 and 2018.

Miniso issued an apology on its Weibo account

“We used wrong brand positioning and marketing campaigns during the early days,” the statement said. “We feel regret and guilt.”

Miniso has started to remove Japanese elements from its merchandise and will start mending signboards and décor in all its worldwide stores. The move will be completed by the end of March 2023.

Campaign Asia-Pacific has reached out to Miniso for an official response. 

Minnie Wang contributed to this story.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

1 Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

2 Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

3 GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

4 The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

5 Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

Crypto ad ban in Singapore: How have platforms changed their marketing strategy?

6 Crypto ad ban in SG: How are platforms navigating it?

Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

7 Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

8 Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

Dept unfazed by concerns over growing too big, too fast

9 Dept unfazed by concerns over growing too big, too fast

Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

10 Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

Related Articles

Miniso's CMO on consumer-centricity in local marketing and product design
Marketing
May 30, 2022
Minnie Wang

Miniso's CMO on consumer-centricity in local ...

Japanese-inspired, China-based retailer Miniso takes Manhattan
Marketing
Mar 9, 2022
Emma Li

Japanese-inspired, China-based retailer Miniso ...

Should brands distance themselves from ‘controversial’ celebrities?
Marketing
Nov 25, 2021
Lisa Nan

Should brands distance themselves from ‘controversia...

Dear perfume brands, what we need is a ‘shot’ of clarity
Advertising
Jun 8, 2022
Eularie Saldanha

Dear perfume brands, what we need is a ‘shot’ of ...

Just Published

Behind Oppo's tech and data strategy for sports sponsorship
Digital
9 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Behind Oppo's tech and data strategy for sports ...

Dylan Yu, senior marketing manager at Oppo, on how the electronics brand is rethinking its sports sponsorship strategy by customising targeted content.

APAC New Business League: June 2022 report
Advertising
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: June 2022 report

Dentsu, Dentsu X, iProspect and Initiative move multiple spots higher in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

Freelance creative pokes fun at Heinz AI ketchup campaign
Advertising
13 hours ago
Brandon Doerrer

Freelance creative pokes fun at Heinz AI ketchup ...

Stephen Paul Wright showed AI art generators aren’t always so familiar with brands.