content strategy

Colenso BBDO's beer ballad wins top prize in Warc content-strategy awards
Jun 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

Atomic Media of Australia, McCann Worldgroup India, Bennett Coleman India, BBDO China and Aurecon Australasia round out the APAC winners.

Microsoft coalesces sentiment analysis into Bing
Feb 9, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Similar to the wireframe powering Google's featured snippets, Bing's sentiment analysis tool is aimed at giving users access to answers.

Branded copy has a positive impact on ad performance: NetElixir
Nov 22, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Examining over 60,000 Google AdWords Expanded Text Ads, NetElixir's 'Ad Copy Championship' looks at the choices that drove the highest conversion.

Social media key to reaching top of the brand bunch
Jun 15, 2015
John Box

Jon Box, Meltwater executive director for Asia-Pacific, says it’s easy to see why Samsung, Apple and Sony are leaders in their industry when you review their social media presence.

