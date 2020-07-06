consumption
Chinese consumer recovery still limited by a 'pandemic mindset'
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Hakuhodo study says consumer confidence is recovering, but shopping behavior remains half-hearted.
You'll spend 33 full days staring at your phone this year: New Zenith media-consumption forecast
Zenith's latest media-consumption forecast provides a detailed comparison of daily television and internet consumption across 11 APAC markets.
Ipsos study highlights media consumption habits of Asia’s affluent
ASIA-PACIFIC – The luxury spend of Asia’s top income earners is well documented, but according to new research from Ipsos, details in the data stress that all marketers need to have an ‘affluent strategy’.
DATA POINTS: Media consumption among Asia’s affluent
Highlights from the Ipsos 2014 affluent Asia study. Please see the related-article link below for details.
How food brands can ride China’s evolving tastes: TNS
CHINA – This year, 23 million Chinese will cross the poverty line. Most of the additional money they have to spend on personal indulgences will go toward food, according to research firm TNS.
Richer lower-tier consumers want to spend on high-visibility products: GroupM
MAINLAND CHINA - According to conclusions from the final release from the GroupM ‘Project Deep Dive’ 2012 wave, one’s consumption behaviour and relative brand choices are not shaped by income increases but by cultural definitions of success.
