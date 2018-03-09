comscore

WarnerMedia brings on Comscore, iSpot and VideoAmp as measurement partners
2 days ago
Sabrina Sanchez

WarnerMedia brings on Comscore, iSpot and VideoAmp as measurement partners

The decision comes amid growing calls to diversify TV measurement strategies.

Multiplatform the norm, but mobile the growth engine: ComScore
Mar 9, 2018
Staff Reporters

Multiplatform the norm, but mobile the growth engine: ComScore

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Asian markets unsurprisingly leading the way in mobile use, but it's getting bigger everywhere, according to ComScore's latest report, which also highlights Amazon's rapid global growth.

ComScore to dissolve China unit, lay off team of 9
Jan 19, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

ComScore to dissolve China unit, lay off team of 9

China is "not a corporate priority for Comscore at this stage".

ComScore: You’re free to measure viewability…literally
Apr 27, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

ComScore: You’re free to measure viewability…literally

Free self-service tool to measure how display, video and mobile ads are actually viewed.

Facebook expands third-party verification with Nielsen and ComScore
Feb 1, 2017
Emily Tan

Facebook expands third-party verification with Nielsen and ComScore

Ahead of its full-year earnings call, Facebook has expanded its third-party verification partnerships to try and avert future metrics blunders.

GroupM Malaysia pits Nielsen against ComScore
Dec 19, 2016
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

GroupM Malaysia pits Nielsen against ComScore

Reckoner compares what Nielsen DAR and ComScore vCE can deliver to marketers.

