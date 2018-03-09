Search
2 days ago
WarnerMedia brings on Comscore, iSpot and VideoAmp as measurement partners
The decision comes amid growing calls to diversify TV measurement strategies.
Mar 9, 2018
Multiplatform the norm, but mobile the growth engine: ComScore
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Asian markets unsurprisingly leading the way in mobile use, but it's getting bigger everywhere, according to ComScore's latest report, which also highlights Amazon's rapid global growth.
Jan 19, 2018
ComScore to dissolve China unit, lay off team of 9
China is "not a corporate priority for Comscore at this stage".
Apr 27, 2017
ComScore: You’re free to measure viewability…literally
Free self-service tool to measure how display, video and mobile ads are actually viewed.
Feb 1, 2017
Facebook expands third-party verification with Nielsen and ComScore
Ahead of its full-year earnings call, Facebook has expanded its third-party verification partnerships to try and avert future metrics blunders.
Dec 19, 2016
GroupM Malaysia pits Nielsen against ComScore
Reckoner compares what Nielsen DAR and ComScore vCE can deliver to marketers.
