clothing
Despite lockdowns, the China sports-fashion industry continues to diversify
SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: China’s rise of both ‘athleisure’ and ‘athluxury’ in sports fashion is a direct result of the level of sports maturity and a greater appetite for higher quality, according to Lululemon China’s digital brand director, Gavin Lum.
Mother Shanghai’s film on the lifecycle of wool
In a new China campaign for clothing company Woolmark, a piece of fibre is seen living many lives.
Let your jeans age the way you do—gracefully
A new global spot for denim brand G-Star Raw uses deepfake technology to bring a man from his youth all the way to old age in under a minute.
Imagine if Cleopatra wore jeans
Wunderman Thompson sets out on an unexpected sustainability campaign to promote the idea of data behind zero-waste clothing.
PHILIPPINES: Nielsen market analysis (2015)
An optimistic land of opportunity with strong fundamentals and buoyant confidence from consumers to spend on lifestyle.
Levi's marks Denizen launch with social media project Denizen10
HONG KONG – Following the launch of Levi's made-for-Asia apparel brand Denizen in Shanghai this week, a group of ten bloggers has been recruited to represent the brand's target audience.
