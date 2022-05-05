Imagine if Cleopatra wore jeans

A collaboration by Wunderman Thompson Hong Kong and its Amsterdam outpost has resulted in what Ad Nut believes to be one of the most unexpected sustainability activations of the year. To promote the idea that clothes—particularly denim jeans—can be tailored to every type of body, the agency team crafted a pair of jeans using tech and data. And to appease the cynicism of consumers about data- and tech-driven clothing, the agencies’ challenged themselves to use Cleopatra as an imaginary model. Yes, the actual Cleoptara.
The project involved Taiwan’s TG3D, a tech company whose 3D technology scans any body shape to produce tailored designs at high definition. On top of that, the team measured hundreds of contemporary Coptic Egyptian women who closely resemble the ancient queen, according to historical data. Through this, the estimated body measurement data for Cleopatra was calculated and used to design a perfectly fitted pair of jeans.
This project is based on a Wunderman Thompson report that 69% of fashion spending is now online, and that huge quantities of textile waste is being generated from badly fitting online purchases. According to the report, a high proportion of returns are destroyed in landfills.
In any other case, the idea of marrying modern tech elements with a historical figure may be seen as gimmicky, but Ad Nut thinks the idea of using Cleopatra as a deliberate ‘influencer’ is executed perfectly here. Ad Nut also commends the Taiwan agency looking to use tech to design better-fitting clothes for people. If the kind folks at TG3D will allow for it, Ad Nut would like Ad Nut’s perfectly proportioned contours measured for a special-occasion fit. Just kidding, Ad Nut's ready-to-wear coat is already 100% zero-waste.
CREDITS
Bas Korsten/ Global CCO
Daniel Bonner/ Global CCO
Sheung Yan Lo/ APAC CCO
Carlos Camacho/ ECD WT Amsterdam
Tunchan Kalkan/ Head of Art WT Amsterdam
Martijn van Hees/ Producer
Jasper Korpershoek/ Senior Creative
Khlaus Feldhaus/ Senior Creative
Nando Correa/ Web Designer
Charlotte Lilly/ Project Manager
Matt Parry/ MD WT Hong Kong
Kiefer McKenzie/ ACD WT Hong Kong
Paddy O’Mahoney/ Senior Creative WT Hong Kong
Nicole Hedemann/ Digital Creative WT Hong Kong
Sandra Gin/ Account Head WT Hong Kong
James Yong / Web Developer
Tim Arnolds/ Motion Graphic Designer
PR director: Jessica Hartley
Production House/Post Production: Macarena Films
Sound Studio: Canja Audio Culture
Photographer: Ale Burset
