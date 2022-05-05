Digital Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Imagine if Cleopatra wore jeans

Wunderman Thompson sets out on an unexpected sustainability campaign to promote the idea of data behind zero-waste clothing.

A collaboration by Wunderman Thompson Hong Kong and its Amsterdam outpost has resulted in what Ad Nut believes to be one of the most unexpected sustainability activations of the year. To promote the idea that clothes—particularly denim jeans—can be tailored to every type of body, the agency team crafted a pair of jeans using tech and data. And to appease the cynicism of consumers about data- and tech-driven clothing, the agencies’ challenged themselves to use Cleopatra as an imaginary model. Yes, the actual Cleoptara.

The project involved Taiwan’s TG3D, a tech company whose 3D technology scans any body shape to produce tailored designs at high definition. On top of that, the team measured hundreds of contemporary Coptic Egyptian women who closely resemble the ancient queen, according to historical data. Through this, the estimated body measurement data for Cleopatra was calculated and used to design a perfectly fitted pair of jeans.

This project is based on a Wunderman Thompson report that 69% of fashion spending is now online, and that huge quantities of textile waste is being generated from badly fitting online purchases. According to the report, a high proportion of returns are destroyed in landfills.

In any other case, the idea of marrying modern tech elements with a historical figure may be seen as gimmicky, but Ad Nut thinks the idea of using Cleopatra as a deliberate ‘influencer’ is executed perfectly here. Ad Nut also commends the Taiwan agency looking to use tech to design better-fitting clothes for people. If the kind folks at TG3D will allow for it, Ad Nut would like Ad Nut’s perfectly proportioned contours measured for a special-occasion fit. Just kidding, Ad Nut's ready-to-wear coat is already 100% zero-waste.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

