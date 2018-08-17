circles life

Circles Life appoints first consumer VP of growth as it plots global expansion
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Nelson Allen takes on role leading B2C growth and regional marketing as Singapore telco seeks to expand its footprint.

Once written off as 'boring', Zendesk now has 19,000 Asian customers
Aug 17, 2018
Olivia Parker

Mikkel Svane, CEO of the "unicorn" customer-service platform, explains how the coolest startups are doing things differently and why no Gen Z customer will ever want to speak to a human.

