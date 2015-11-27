chris riley

Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

The Singapore CEO and group chairman for Singapore and Malaysia has been with the agency since 1995.

O&M Singapore appoints Chandra Barathi as head of technology
Nov 27, 2015
Gabey Goh

O&M Singapore appoints Chandra Barathi as head of technology

SINGAPORE - Chandra Barathi has been appointed as head of technology at Ogilvy & Mather Singapore, and vice president, technology for OgilvyOne Asia Pacific, effective immediately.

Ogilvy Group Singapore appoints new chairman
Sep 21, 2015
Emily Tan

Ogilvy Group Singapore appoints new chairman

SINGAPORE - Chris Riley, currently chief operating officer for Ogilvy & Mather Group Singapore, has been promoted to chairman of the group.

O&M appoints Chris Riley to lead IBM business globally
Nov 22, 2010
Staff Reporters

O&M appoints Chris Riley to lead IBM business globally

SINGAPORE - Chris Riley (pictured), previously the regional director for Ogilvy One South Asia has been appointed the director for the growth market unit (GMU) for IBM Brand Services.

Chris Riley relinquishes OgilvyOne MD role in Singapore
Jan 8, 2010
Anita Davis

Chris Riley relinquishes OgilvyOne MD role in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Chris Riley (pictured), director of OgilvyOne Worldwide South Asia and managing director of OgilvyOne Singapore, has relinquished his MD role in Singapore and passes his duties to deputy managing director Thomas Mouritzen, effective immediately.

