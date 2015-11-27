chris riley
Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years
The Singapore CEO and group chairman for Singapore and Malaysia has been with the agency since 1995.
O&M Singapore appoints Chandra Barathi as head of technology
SINGAPORE - Chandra Barathi has been appointed as head of technology at Ogilvy & Mather Singapore, and vice president, technology for OgilvyOne Asia Pacific, effective immediately.
Ogilvy Group Singapore appoints new chairman
SINGAPORE - Chris Riley, currently chief operating officer for Ogilvy & Mather Group Singapore, has been promoted to chairman of the group.
O&M appoints Chris Riley to lead IBM business globally
SINGAPORE - Chris Riley (pictured), previously the regional director for Ogilvy One South Asia has been appointed the director for the growth market unit (GMU) for IBM Brand Services.
Chris Riley relinquishes OgilvyOne MD role in Singapore
SINGAPORE - Chris Riley (pictured), director of OgilvyOne Worldwide South Asia and managing director of OgilvyOne Singapore, has relinquished his MD role in Singapore and passes his duties to deputy managing director Thomas Mouritzen, effective immediately.
