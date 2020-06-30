chocolate
OMD wins Lindt & Sprüngli media account in China
OMD Shanghai will take over media planning and buying for all Lindt brands in China from a local incumbent.
Pink 'ruby' chocolate arrives in HK, targeting Asia's cuteness obsession
Chocolate makers Callebaut chose Hong Kong as a key target market to launch its pink 'ruby' chocolate to pâtisserie chefs and chocolatiers — and hordes of enthusiastic Instagrammers.
Milka takes Chinese consumers to a VR alpine world
Swiss chocolate brand enters the Chinese market with a VR campaign.
Saatchi & Saatchi Shanghai takes over Cadbury Choclairs account from Ogilvy
SHANGHAI - Following a four-way pitch for the Cadbury Choclairs account, Saatchi & Saatchi is understood to have edged out incumbent agency Ogilvy & Mather.
CASE STUDY: How messages in chocolate boosted sales for Cadbury Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR - A simple marketing brief from Cadbury to boost sales and engage shoppers turned into something more profound when OgilvyAction found a way to stamp secret messages into chocolate bars.
Harbour City invites chocoholics to indulge in a 'Chocolate Trail'
Harbour City has created a fairy-tale experience for shoppers and chocoholics with its 'Chocolate Trail’ and 'Chocolate Mansion'. It runs from 16 January to 24 February to encompass both Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day. Decadent chocolate brands Godiva, La Maison du Chocolat, Jean-Paul Hevin, Fauchon and agnès b. have opened stores and kiosks, which are dotted along the trail.
