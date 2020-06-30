Harbour City has created a fairy-tale experience for shoppers and chocoholics with its 'Chocolate Trail’ and 'Chocolate Mansion'. It runs from 16 January to 24 February to encompass both Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day. Decadent chocolate brands Godiva, La Maison du Chocolat, Jean-Paul Hevin, Fauchon and agnès b. have opened stores and kiosks, which are dotted along the trail.