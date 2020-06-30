chocolate

OMD wins Lindt & Sprüngli media account in China
Jun 30, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

OMD wins Lindt & Sprüngli media account in China

OMD Shanghai will take over media planning and buying for all Lindt brands in China from a local incumbent.

Pink 'ruby' chocolate arrives in HK, targeting Asia's cuteness obsession
Jul 18, 2018
Olivia Parker

Pink 'ruby' chocolate arrives in HK, targeting Asia's cuteness obsession

Chocolate makers Callebaut chose Hong Kong as a key target market to launch its pink 'ruby' chocolate to pâtisserie chefs and chocolatiers — and hordes of enthusiastic Instagrammers.

Milka takes Chinese consumers to a VR alpine world
Oct 27, 2016
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Milka takes Chinese consumers to a VR alpine world

Swiss chocolate brand enters the Chinese market with a VR campaign.

Saatchi & Saatchi Shanghai takes over Cadbury Choclairs account from Ogilvy
Jul 19, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Saatchi & Saatchi Shanghai takes over Cadbury Choclairs account from Ogilvy

SHANGHAI - Following a four-way pitch for the Cadbury Choclairs account, Saatchi & Saatchi is understood to have edged out incumbent agency Ogilvy & Mather.

CASE STUDY: How messages in chocolate boosted sales for Cadbury Malaysia
Jun 4, 2013
Emily Tan

CASE STUDY: How messages in chocolate boosted sales for Cadbury Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - A simple marketing brief from Cadbury to boost sales and engage shoppers turned into something more profound when OgilvyAction found a way to stamp secret messages into chocolate bars.

Harbour City invites chocoholics to indulge in a 'Chocolate Trail'
Jan 24, 2013
Benjamin Li

Harbour City invites chocoholics to indulge in a 'Chocolate Trail'

Harbour City has created a fairy-tale experience for shoppers and chocoholics with its 'Chocolate Trail’ and 'Chocolate Mansion'. It runs from 16 January to 24 February to encompass both Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day. Decadent chocolate brands Godiva, La Maison du Chocolat, Jean-Paul Hevin, Fauchon and agnès b. have opened stores and kiosks, which are dotted along the trail.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia