chips
Top 10: Asia's favourite snacks and candy
We can't settle international arguments over controversial terms such as 'cookies' versus 'biscuits' or 'crisps' versus 'chips'. But thanks to our Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, we can give you not one but three top 10 lists about the brands people in Asia turn to when they're feeling peckish.
Birds Eye Deli attempts to add class to chip creation
J. Walter Thompson Melbourne created this film-like 'potato transformation' campaign.
New snack brand promotes big flavour with 'mini soap opera'
AUSTRALIA - Windsor's, a new brand of potato chips (or 'crisps', if you prefer), is hitting the Australian market with an eye-catching four-episode video series courtesy of Ikon Communications.
CASE STUDY: How Pepsi & chicken-flavored Lay's potato chips were made tastier than they sound
The snack category is extremely cluttered in China, and any new product, even one as innovative as Lay’s Cola Chicken (a localised chip flavour), needs to do something special to stand out.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins