chinese brands

IPL to review Vivo, other sponsorship deals after Indo-China border tension
Jun 22, 2020
Campaign India Team

Vivo had taken over sponsorship rights from Pepsi 2016.

Luckin Coffee fraud has big implications for Chinese US-listed brands
Apr 9, 2020
Carol Huang

Publicly-traded Chinese brands in the US are now are facing a stricter review process and waning investor interest after a short seller helped uncover fraudulent sales at rapidly-expanding Luckin Coffee.

Public squabble erupts between Yili and Mengniu over Olympic sponsorships
Jun 20, 2019
Staff Reporters

Yili said it may have to withdraw as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics official dairy partner, calling dealings between rival Mengniu Dairy, Coca-Cola and Olympic organisers a "scandal".

From Shanghai to Urumqi: Impressions of Chinese brands
Aug 27, 2014
Rogier Bikker

Traveling from China to Holland using only Chinese products, Rogier Bikker checks in from near the Kazakhstan border with insights into the mixed feelings Chinese have about homegrown brands.

China’s largest television brand Hisense appoints TBWA Shanghai
Jan 24, 2011
Jin Bo

SHANGHAI - TBWA Shanghai has been appointed by Hisense, China’s leading home electronics group, to develop the strategic communications and creative for its television brand.

Global Chinese brands offer business opportunities in Hong Kong : TNS
Nov 12, 2010
Jin Bo

HONG KONG - A TNS survey, in partnership with HK4As, indicates that Hong Kong’s testing and certification, public relations, marketing and advertising industries could benefit from Chinese brands going global.

