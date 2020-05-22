children

Behind the brand film: Lego's evolution to WFH helper
May 22, 2020
Joann Whitcher

Behind the brand film: Lego's evolution to WFH helper

Lego is well positioned to serve as a resource for parents as they work from home.

TikTok launches family mode in latest safety push
Feb 20, 2020
Omar Oakes

TikTok launches family mode in latest safety push

Move is latest attempt to improve the safety of the environment for young users.

Unilever will stop advertising ice-cream to children under 12
Feb 13, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Unilever will stop advertising ice-cream to children under 12

Owner of Magnum and Twister announces 15-point plan to improve responsibility of global marketing activity.

Block by block, Lego builds burgeoning brand in China
Jan 9, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Block by block, Lego builds burgeoning brand in China

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Danish toymaker seeks to rapidly expand retail footprint, make local connections to boost growth in its fastest growing market

Why don't 'chief children's officers' exist in every big tech firm?
Jul 10, 2019
Olivia Parker

Why don't 'chief children's officers' exist in every big tech firm?

The CEO of SuperAwesome describes the state of the internet in terms of children's safety — and says China is further ahead than most in getting it right.

Why it's time for toys and toy ads to go gender-neutral in Asia
Nov 2, 2018
Olivia Parker

Why it's time for toys and toy ads to go gender-neutral in Asia

Many children's products are still created and marketed according to narrow gender stereotypes, which experts say leads to a variety of social problems. But efforts to make change in this part of the world are still nascent.

