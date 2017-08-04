celebrities
Why China’s war on celebrities could actually benefit brands
Beijing's ongoing crackdown on celebrity and fan culture has seen brands searching for ambassadors who are less likely to attract controversy, such as subject matter experts, athletes, and mature influencers.
Why do some Chinese KOLs spur buzz but have no commercial impact?
Because posts containing only a combination of hashtags can be quite meaningless.
Legends, icons, brands and the rise of the ‘meh generation’
Where are the cultural icons of tomorrow?
New rules for China’s brand ambassadors
As China moves to outlaw ridiculous celebrity endorsement claims, brands will need to learn new marketing tactics.
Commercial Radio Hong Kong hosts 54th anniversary bash
Commercial Radio Hong Kong celebrated its 54th birthday at the Mira Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui on 26 August with many of its DJ hosts, celebrities and staff dressing in green to support the "Low Carbon 30" green campaign theme. The event featured a sharkfin-free dinner menu and was broadcast live on 881903.com and the Hong Kong Toolbar online platform.
Asia's brand ambassadors: Celebrity endorsements in China and across the region
Advertisers have been employing celebrities to give instant cachet to brands since...well, since advertisers and celebrities have existed. Here, Campaign Asia-Pacific archives the actors, actresses, singers, athletes and famous-for-being-famous people who front brands' ambitions in the region. If you can think of an Asian celebrity endorser we missed, comment below or send us a message.
