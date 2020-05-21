carter murray

FCB's global CEO and CCO on how pandemic is reshaping agency (for the better)
May 21, 2020
Oliver McAteer

FCB's global CEO and CCO on how pandemic is reshaping agency (for the better)

Carter Murray and Susan Credle get candid about what they're learning when it comes to leadership as well as creative and operational processes amid crisis.

Consultancy environment can kill creativity: FCB CEO
May 29, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Consultancy environment can kill creativity: FCB CEO

With more consultancies muscling in on the advertising industry, agencies need to make their creative more prominent than ever, says FCB CEO Carter Murray.

Draftfcb simplifies agency name to FCB in global change
Mar 10, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Draftfcb simplifies agency name to FCB in global change

NEW YORK / SINGAPORE - Draftfcb will reconnect with the heritage of Foote, Cone & Belding and drop the 'Draft' part of its name seven years after the two agencies merged.

Exclusive: Carter Murray on Draftfcb restructure and new international president
Dec 5, 2013
Emily Tan

Exclusive: Carter Murray on Draftfcb restructure and new international president

GLOBAL – Under its new CEO, Carter Murray, Draftfcb has reorganised and appointed Sebastien Desclée, formerly CEO of Duval Guillaume Modem and Publicis Belgium, as president, Draftfcb International.

Carter Murray replaces Laurence Boschetto as CEO Draftfcb Worldwide
Mar 7, 2013
Emily Tan

Carter Murray replaces Laurence Boschetto as CEO Draftfcb Worldwide

NEW YORK - Draftfcb has chosen Carter Murray, Y&R president and CEO for North America and CEO of Y&R New York, to replace Laurence Boschetto as CEO of Draftfcb Worldwide.

