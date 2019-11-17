capital
Sorrell denies 'slapping' Superunion's Prior over Campaign Asia interview
Former WPP chief was angry that ex-colleague called S4 Capital 'speck in rear-view mirror'.
'We’re rolling up our sleeves and getting shit done': S4C APAC CEO
Michel de Rijk says S4 Capital’s Asia-Pacific adventure is only just beginning, with plans for several more regional acquisitions in the pipeline.
Former WPP executive Scott Spirit rejoins Martin Sorrell at S4 Capital
Spirit named S4 Capital's chief growth officer based in Singapore
S4 Capital paid Sir Martin Sorrell $180,000 in 2018
S4 Capital, the advertising business Sir Martin Sorrell launched after leaving WPP last year, has published its first annual report.
Sorrell's S4 Capital confirms $150m MightyHive acquisition
'The peanut has morphed into a coconut,' Sir Martin Sorrell proclaims as new venture makes second purchase.
Cheil wins creative mandate for CITIC Capital's Hefei retail property
BEIJING - After a month-long pitch, Cheil China has gained its first commercial real estate client: CITIC Capital's ID Mall project in Hefei, the capital of Anhui province.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins