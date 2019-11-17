capital

Sorrell denies 'slapping' Superunion's Prior over Campaign Asia interview
Nov 17, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Sorrell denies 'slapping' Superunion's Prior over Campaign Asia interview

Former WPP chief was angry that ex-colleague called S4 Capital 'speck in rear-view mirror'.

'We’re rolling up our sleeves and getting shit done': S4C APAC CEO
Jul 5, 2019
Faaez Samadi

'We’re rolling up our sleeves and getting shit done': S4C APAC CEO

Michel de Rijk says S4 Capital’s Asia-Pacific adventure is only just beginning, with plans for several more regional acquisitions in the pipeline.

Former WPP executive Scott Spirit rejoins Martin Sorrell at S4 Capital
Jun 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

Former WPP executive Scott Spirit rejoins Martin Sorrell at S4 Capital

Spirit named S4 Capital's chief growth officer based in Singapore

S4 Capital paid Sir Martin Sorrell $180,000 in 2018
Apr 30, 2019
Claire Beale

S4 Capital paid Sir Martin Sorrell $180,000 in 2018

S4 Capital, the advertising business Sir Martin Sorrell launched after leaving WPP last year, has published its first annual report.

Sorrell's S4 Capital confirms $150m MightyHive acquisition
Dec 5, 2018
Omar Oakes

Sorrell's S4 Capital confirms $150m MightyHive acquisition

'The peanut has morphed into a coconut,' Sir Martin Sorrell proclaims as new venture makes second purchase.

Cheil wins creative mandate for CITIC Capital's Hefei retail property
Oct 3, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Cheil wins creative mandate for CITIC Capital's Hefei retail property

BEIJING - After a month-long pitch, Cheil China has gained its first commercial real estate client: CITIC Capital's ID Mall project in Hefei, the capital of Anhui province.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia