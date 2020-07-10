canada
How Huawei is using local projects to try to restore its battered image overseas
Localisation is Huawei's branding strategy for the year. Its 'Connect the North' project in Canada is one example of this.
Email “still an alpha channel” for marketing
Still one of the most effective channels, email should still get as much attention as other marketing mediums, according to marketing heads at Toyota and JAM Direct.
Rakuten launches North America push, with Steph Curry and puppies
The brand begins an aggressive marketing campaign by ad agency Duncan Channon.
What chance does Tim Hortons have in China?
Given China’s crowded and innovative coffee and quick-serve food market, we asked branding consultants what the Canadian coffee and quick-serve food outlet should think about as it enters the mainland.
Michael Hill Jeweller launches global search for 'World’s best couple'
Michael Hill Jeweller (MHJ), a global specialty jewellery retailer, is putting a 22 carat diamond engagement ring up for grabs in its latest global online competition.
