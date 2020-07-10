canada

How Huawei is using local projects to try to restore its battered image overseas
Jul 10, 2020
Carol Huang

How Huawei is using local projects to try to restore its battered image overseas

Localisation is Huawei's branding strategy for the year. Its 'Connect the North' project in Canada is one example of this.

Email “still an alpha channel” for marketing
Jun 19, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Email “still an alpha channel” for marketing

Still one of the most effective channels, email should still get as much attention as other marketing mediums, according to marketing heads at Toyota and JAM Direct.

Rakuten launches North America push, with Steph Curry and puppies
Apr 9, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Rakuten launches North America push, with Steph Curry and puppies

The brand begins an aggressive marketing campaign by ad agency Duncan Channon.

What chance does Tim Hortons have in China?
Mar 11, 2019
Jingjing Ma

What chance does Tim Hortons have in China?

Given China’s crowded and innovative coffee and quick-serve food market, we asked branding consultants what the Canadian coffee and quick-serve food outlet should think about as it enters the mainland.

Michael Hill Jeweller launches global search for 'World’s best couple'
Oct 19, 2010
Jane Leung

Michael Hill Jeweller launches global search for 'World’s best couple'

Michael Hill Jeweller (MHJ), a global specialty jewellery retailer, is putting a 22 carat diamond engagement ring up for grabs in its latest global online competition.

