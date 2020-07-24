Search
campaign leading change
Jul 24, 2020
Is your office serious about diversity? We want to hear from you
Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of diversity, whether intersecting with gender, age, race, physical ability, or any other factor.
Mar 3, 2020
Campaign Leading Change to be held May 28 at Raffles in Singapore
New name and venue mark renewed push to promote greater diversity and inclusion in the marcomms industry.
