CAAS launches tender for media monitoring business
Jan 25, 2010
Lai Ee Na

SINGAPORE - The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has put out a tender for its media monitoring. The contract is for one year.

Changi Airport names Tribal DDB as digital AOR
Jul 13, 2009
Kenny Lim

SINGAPORE - The Changi Airport Group has named Tribal DDB as its digital agency-of-record to handle its online marketing and communications for Changi Airport.

CAAS shortlists agencies
Jun 11, 2009
Asiya Bakht

SINGAPORE - After receiving submissions from a total of 13 creative and media agencies, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has shortlisted four agency pairs for the S$4 million (US$2.6 million) account.

CAAS hires Qais for digital campaign
Apr 3, 2009
Anita Davis

SINGAPORE - The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has charged Qais Consulting with developing a digital campaign targeting Australia, China, India and Indonesia.

