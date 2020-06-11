bullying

Bullying: the industry must face up to endemic problem
1 day ago
Brittaney Kiefer

Bullying within the ad industry is endemic, a situation, some argue, compounded by a “soft” management style. So will the introspection brought about by Covid instil less tolerance of bad behaviour or leave people more vulnerable to it?

When reality about kids' online activity comes knocking
Jun 11, 2020
Ad Nut

Adult performers, bullied kids, and sexual predators pay visits to surprised parents and caregivers in a smart New Zealand government campaign.

I survived my abusive ex-boss: how to combat workplace bullying
May 30, 2019
Claire Rogerson

Putting aside the often devastating impact on the victim, bullying is also bad for business. A survivor shares advice for confronting bullying at work.

May 29, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Ahead of the workshop she'll host at Women Leading Change next week, Dalia Feldheim, former marketing leader at P&G, speaks exclusively to Campaign on the struggles and successes in her marketing career, and her quest for greater female empowerment in the industry.

WPP to review policy after bullying allegations
Jun 13, 2018
David Blecken

In an all-staff email, WPP COO Mark Read seeks to reinforce a culture in which employees feel "safe and supported".

