bullying
Bullying: the industry must face up to endemic problem
Bullying within the ad industry is endemic, a situation, some argue, compounded by a “soft” management style. So will the introspection brought about by Covid instil less tolerance of bad behaviour or leave people more vulnerable to it?
When reality about kids' online activity comes knocking
Adult performers, bullied kids, and sexual predators pay visits to surprised parents and caregivers in a smart New Zealand government campaign.
I survived my abusive ex-boss: how to combat workplace bullying
Putting aside the often devastating impact on the victim, bullying is also bad for business. A survivor shares advice for confronting bullying at work.
"It took me years to recognise this was bullying"
Ahead of the workshop she'll host at Women Leading Change next week, Dalia Feldheim, former marketing leader at P&G, speaks exclusively to Campaign on the struggles and successes in her marketing career, and her quest for greater female empowerment in the industry.
WPP to review policy after bullying allegations
In an all-staff email, WPP COO Mark Read seeks to reinforce a culture in which employees feel "safe and supported".
