bruce lee
Rebuilding Bruce Lee’s home in the metaverse
INSPIRATION STATION: The martial arts star's old home can now be accessed using VR technology in the metaverse.
What would Bruce Lee drink? Punchin’ Milk Tea or Kickin' Coffee
HONG KONG - What's Bruce Lee's favorite drink? Answer: Wah-taaaah! It's an old joke about the kungfu master's "war cry". Now Lee's daughter is updating the joke into a 'saleable liquid' concept.
Schick's 'Smooth Lee' battles facial-hair ninjas in regional campaign
ASIA-PACIFIC - Schick and AdPeople APAC, which have been having fun with a martial-arts expert called 'Smooth Lee' since 2011, have cast the character in his most epic battle yet—against ninjas representing tough-to-reach facial hairs.
Johnnie Walker brings back Bruce Lee in Greater China campaign
GREATER CHINA - Johnnie Walker Blue Label's latest TVC by BBH brings the big screen kung-fu legend back to life using a lookalike and CGI.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins