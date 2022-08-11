bruce lee

Rebuilding Bruce Lee’s home in the metaverse
Aug 11, 2022
Minnie Wang

INSPIRATION STATION: The martial arts star's old home can now be accessed using VR technology in the metaverse.

What would Bruce Lee drink? Punchin’ Milk Tea or Kickin' Coffee
Nov 25, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - What's Bruce Lee's favorite drink? Answer: Wah-taaaah! It's an old joke about the kungfu master's "war cry". Now Lee's daughter is updating the joke into a 'saleable liquid' concept.

Schick's 'Smooth Lee' battles facial-hair ninjas in regional campaign
Jul 3, 2014
Matthew Miller

ASIA-PACIFIC - Schick and AdPeople APAC, which have been having fun with a martial-arts expert called 'Smooth Lee' since 2011, have cast the character in his most epic battle yet—against ninjas representing tough-to-reach facial hairs.

Johnnie Walker brings back Bruce Lee in Greater China campaign
Jul 8, 2013
Benjamin Li

GREATER CHINA - Johnnie Walker Blue Label's latest TVC by BBH brings the big screen kung-fu legend back to life using a lookalike and CGI.

