Why has British American Tobacco removed a black artist from its Glo campaign?
Jun 29, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Agency Geometry Ogilvy Japan says the British American Tobacco video featuring a black calligraphy artist is "currently in further testing to ensure it is portrayed in the best way to resonate with its intended audiences".

BAT takes to TV to reframe the image of smoking
Sep 5, 2018
David Blecken

The tobacco firm treads a similar path to Japan Tobacco with a corporate branding message touting a future in which smokers and non-smokers live in harmony.

Indonesia: Social upheaval demands nimble agencies
Aug 16, 2017
Gunjan Prasad

Indonesia: Social upheaval demands nimble agencies

Shubhabrata Sarkar (Shubho), recently appointed as CEO of Dentsu Indonesia, discusses the collaborative, idea-oriented culture required to serve clients in a market undergoing massive social change.

British American Tobacco relaunches in Myanmar
Jul 19, 2013
Racheal Lee

British American Tobacco relaunches in Myanmar

YANGON - Joining the influx of overseas companies following the easing of economic restrictions in Myanmar, British American Tobacco (BAT) has returned to the country through a joint venture with local distributor IMU Enterprise.

Calvin Yeap joins Saatchi & Saatchi X as new business director for P&G Greater China and Asia-Pacific
Mar 20, 2012
Benjamin Li

Calvin Yeap joins Saatchi & Saatchi X as new business director for P&G Greater China and Asia-Pacific

GUANGZHOU - Saatchi & Saatchi has announced two senior additions to its Greater China and Asia-Pacific business development leadership team: Calvin Yeap joins Saatchi & Saatchi X, Greater China as business director across Greater China and Asia-Pacific, and Saatchi & Saatchi Shanghai has hired Irene Shum as director of client service.

Walter Jennings rejoins Kreab Gavin Anderson as partner
Jan 13, 2012
Benjamin Li

Walter Jennings rejoins Kreab Gavin Anderson as partner

HONG KONG - Walter Jennings, most recently senior vice president and general manager of Fleishman-Hillard Sydney, is relocating back to Hong Kong to join Kreab Gavin Anderson (KGA) as partner.

