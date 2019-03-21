Search
brandon cheung
23 hours ago
40 Under 40 2022: Brandon Cheung, GroupM
With a passion for data and technology, Cheung manages the performance media team at GroupM. He consistently wins trust from clients, senior management, and young talent.
Mar 21, 2019
McCann names new Hong Kong CEO
Former lead on Cathay Pacific account promoted to fill role vacated by Spencer Wong.
Feb 28, 2014
McCann names new leader for Cathay Pacific team
GLOBAL – McCann Worldgroup has promoted Brandon Cheung (pictured) to head up its Cathay Pacific Central Team as managing partner, filling a gap left by 14-year veteran Vince Viola.
Mar 30, 2011
Tribal DDB hires regional digital strategy director
ASIA-PACIFIC - Tribal DDB Asia-Pacific has hired Brandon Cheung as regional digital strategy director.
