40 Under 40 2022: Brandon Cheung, GroupM
23 hours ago
Staff Reporters

With a passion for data and technology, Cheung manages the performance media team at GroupM. He consistently wins trust from clients, senior management, and young talent.

McCann names new Hong Kong CEO
Mar 21, 2019
Matthew Miller

Former lead on Cathay Pacific account promoted to fill role vacated by Spencer Wong.

McCann names new leader for Cathay Pacific team
Feb 28, 2014
David Blecken

GLOBAL – McCann Worldgroup has promoted Brandon Cheung (pictured) to head up its Cathay Pacific Central Team as managing partner, filling a gap left by 14-year veteran Vince Viola.

Tribal DDB hires regional digital strategy director
Mar 30, 2011
Staff Reporters

ASIA-PACIFIC - Tribal DDB Asia-Pacific has hired Brandon Cheung as regional digital strategy director.

