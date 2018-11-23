brandbuilding

The mystery of modern media: Mass reach in the age of fragmentation
2 days ago
Bob Hoffman

THE AD CONTRARIAN: The fact that mass reach is harder to achieve than it used to be doesn't mean it's a bad idea. It just requires a more sophisticated strategy—and more sophisticated strategists—to execute properly.

A brand cannot live by definition of purpose alone
Nov 23, 2018
Paul Galesloot

While a recent resurgence of interest in the long-term sculpting of brands is welcome, brand definition by itself won’t drive growth. Here's what will, according to the Asia CEO of brand consultancy Cowan.

Alibaba and Kantar claim to redefine brand-building at ‘China speed’
Jun 20, 2018
Matthew Miller

Kantar’s validation of Alibaba’s Consumer Asset KPI will help CMOs optimise their brand-building activities within Alibaba's ecosystem, according to the companies.

Does WeChat really deserve this much credit?
Nov 1, 2017
Jeremy Webb

When it comes to brand building and marketing, there is too much hype surrounding the 'everything app' that is WeChat.

Brand-building series: The hardest marketing skill to master
Nov 5, 2013
Hugo Saavedra

In our continuing series of brand-building articles, Hugo Saavedra, senior consultant with EffectiveBrands, reflects on the exhilarating, excruciating commandment to collaborate in order to achieve marketing leadership and success.

Brand-building series: Why marketers need to go on safari
Sep 25, 2013
Hugo Saavedra

In our continuing series of brand-building articles, Hugo Saavedra, senior consultant with EffectiveBrands, reflects on the reasons for and benefits of taking a consumer safari.

