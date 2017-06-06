Search
Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?
Chinese consumers agree that brand trust is important and are more likely to boycott a brand who take an opposing view.
Jun 6, 2017
PR360 kicks off activism and trust debate
More than 200 delegates participated in Campaign Asia-Pacific’s PR conference, which explored the overall theme of brand activism and purpose.
