KOLs vs KOCs among hot topics debated at Brand Summit China
Sep 3, 2019
Cindy Gu 谷晓丹

Photos & highlights from Campaign's Brand Summit China event in Shanghai.

Key takeaways from Campaign's Brand Summit China
Aug 23, 2018
Staff Reporters

Our on-the-ground reporters distill the top news stories, quotes and insights from Brand Summit China, held in Shanghai.

VIDEO: Uncovering Alibaba's goldmine of data
Aug 28, 2017
Rick Boost

At Campaign's Brand Summit China in Shanghai, Christina Lu, general manager of Alibaba Group's Uni Strategy Centre, explained how big data can be used to reach consumers more efficiently.

