brand finance

Real Madrid retains place as the most valuable club brand in football
Aug 2, 2020
Campaign India Team

FC Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool FC complete the top four

Japan’s boards still fail to appreciate brands
May 31, 2019
David Blecken

Advertising Week: The government is trying to encourage companies to take brand value more seriously.

Plain packaging could erase hundreds of billions in brand value
Feb 1, 2018
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: A group of eight FMCG companies could lose US$187 billion, but the news is even worse for beverage makers.

'Economic patriotism': China’s bank brands strongest in world
Feb 2, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

America's Wells Fargo loses its status as the world’s most valuable banking brand to China's ICBC.

