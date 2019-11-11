brand crisis

Brand screw-ups in China mostly a result of geographical 'inaccuracy': report
Nov 11, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

TOP OF THE CHARTS: A new report details why brand crises in China happen in the first place, and which industries are more prone to getting in trouble.

Dolce & Gabbana not forgiven yet at Milan fashion week
Feb 26, 2019
Staff Reporters

Dearth of Asian press at D&G catwalks intimates the brand's reputation is still suffering in China.

Indictment adds to Samsung's reputation woes, or does it?
Mar 1, 2017
Matthew Miller

With its leader indicted on corruption charges, Samsung's brand reputation faces a "long and steep road". Or, perhaps the scandal will have no impact whatsoever.

Hall of shame: More multicultural brand blunders
Feb 9, 2017
Mike Fromowitz

It’s baffling how often even major companies continue to get their messages wrong.

Campaign China's top brand missteps from 2016
Dec 20, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Here's a look at the top five eyebrow-raising marketing-related incidents from China in 2016.

Year in review: The 10 ads that made us rant
Dec 20, 2016
Staff Reporters

Our year-in-review celebration continues with the much-anticipated list of lamentable ads.

