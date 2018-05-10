bp
Why oil and gas companies are tapping influencers to clean up their image
Fossil fuel giants like Shell and BP are leaning on influencers to promote their green initiatives and rewards programs as ad giants address their role in the climate crisis.
WPP retains BP's global media, advertising and PR
Formation of cross-agency 'Team Energy' helps WPP hold onto longtime client following a competitive review.
BP Australia campaign debuts brand's new global positioning
MELBOURNE - A new campaign promoting a partnership between BP Australia and Velocity's frequent flyer rewards programme is also the first to use BP's new global brand platform 'Go your way'.
Mindshare Hong Kong selects Nokia's Tracy Cheng to lead L’Oreal account
HONG KONG - Mindshare Hong Kong has appointed Tracy Cheng, ex-head of marketing of Nokia Hong Kong, to be its new deputy leader and account lead for L’Oréal account.
Vietnam's Red Brand Builders bolsters creative and hires brand consultancy lead
HO CHI MINH - Vietnam-based branding and marketing agency Red Brand Builders (RBB) has recently promoted a new creative director and hired a new head of brand strategy consulting
Nikkei Business Publications names new MD for Asia
HONG KONG – Nikkei Business Publications Asia, (Nikkei BP) has appointed Kaz Yahiro as managing director for its operations in the region outside Japan.
