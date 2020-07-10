boycott
As advertisers, we should also practise conscious consumption
Patagonia was one of the first major brands to join the Stop Hate for Profit campaign. Here, its EMEA marketing director explains why.
Facebook boycott: Principles or politics?
THE AD CONTRARIAN: If the current incipient rejection of Facebook is going to have legs it has to be based on principles, not politics.
Facebook held last-minute boycott meeting with media agency 'frenemies'
WW is latest brand to suspend Facebook advertising. But is it time for media agencies to be more vocal?
Pernod Ricard plans app for social-media users to report hate speech
Drinks maker believes brands should take action on hate speech beyond July's 'Stop Hate for Profit' ad boycott—but it's unclear how a crowdsourcing app will enforce this.
Add more friction to make Facebook a safer space
Here are three steps to assuage fears of advertisers that are boycotting the platform.
Facebook tweaks content policies as ad boycott grows, shares drop
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg prohibits a wider range of hateful content in ads, will label controversial posts deemed 'newsworthy' and ban more posts spreading voter disinformation.
