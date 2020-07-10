boycott

As advertisers, we should also practise conscious consumption
Jul 10, 2020
Alex Weller

As advertisers, we should also practise conscious consumption

Patagonia was one of the first major brands to join the Stop Hate for Profit campaign. Here, its EMEA marketing director explains why.

Facebook boycott: Principles or politics?
Jul 6, 2020
Bob Hoffman

Facebook boycott: Principles or politics?

THE AD CONTRARIAN: If the current incipient rejection of Facebook is going to have legs it has to be based on principles, not politics.

Facebook held last-minute boycott meeting with media agency 'frenemies'
Jul 3, 2020
Omar Oakes

Facebook held last-minute boycott meeting with media agency 'frenemies'

WW is latest brand to suspend Facebook advertising. But is it time for media agencies to be more vocal?

Pernod Ricard plans app for social-media users to report hate speech
Jul 2, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Pernod Ricard plans app for social-media users to report hate speech

Drinks maker believes brands should take action on hate speech beyond July's 'Stop Hate for Profit' ad boycott—but it's unclear how a crowdsourcing app will enforce this.

Add more friction to make Facebook a safer space
Jul 1, 2020
Rob Norman

Add more friction to make Facebook a safer space

Here are three steps to assuage fears of advertisers that are boycotting the platform.

Facebook tweaks content policies as ad boycott grows, shares drop
Jun 27, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Facebook tweaks content policies as ad boycott grows, shares drop

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg prohibits a wider range of hateful content in ads, will label controversial posts deemed 'newsworthy' and ban more posts spreading voter disinformation.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia