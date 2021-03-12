bodyform

What it takes to win a D&AD black Pencil during the pandemic
18 hours ago
Dara Lynch

What it takes to win a D&AD black Pencil during the pandemic

D&AD chief operating officer Dara Lynch interviews the 2021 black Pencil winners about how they made their award-winning campaigns.

Essity Pain Museum exposes 'gender pain gap'
Mar 12, 2021
Staff Reporters

Essity Pain Museum exposes 'gender pain gap'

A virtual 'Pain Museum' to spotlight real life experiences of period pain has been created by Ketchum for Essity, the parent brand of Bodyform.

Libresse's UK brand chronicles 'womb stories' in all their emotional complexities
Jul 1, 2020
Brittaney Kiefer

Libresse's UK brand chronicles 'womb stories' in all their emotional complexities

Follow-up to 'Viva la vulva' pushes against shame and silence surrounding women's bodies.

Blood is normal: Why a new campaign dares to show menstrual blood
Oct 25, 2017
Brittaney Kiefer

Blood is normal: Why a new campaign dares to show menstrual blood

A new ad from Bodyform and Libresse in the UK depicts real period blood. The marketer and creative team explain why they decided to break this taboo.

This ad is called 'Blood', and it is bloody good
Jun 6, 2016
Ad Nut

This ad is called 'Blood', and it is bloody good

From The UK: 'Blood', for Bodyform by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

