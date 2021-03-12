Search
bodyform
18 hours ago
What it takes to win a D&AD black Pencil during the pandemic
D&AD chief operating officer Dara Lynch interviews the 2021 black Pencil winners about how they made their award-winning campaigns.
Mar 12, 2021
Essity Pain Museum exposes 'gender pain gap'
A virtual 'Pain Museum' to spotlight real life experiences of period pain has been created by Ketchum for Essity, the parent brand of Bodyform.
Jul 1, 2020
Libresse's UK brand chronicles 'womb stories' in all their emotional complexities
Follow-up to 'Viva la vulva' pushes against shame and silence surrounding women's bodies.
Oct 25, 2017
Blood is normal: Why a new campaign dares to show menstrual blood
A new ad from Bodyform and Libresse in the UK depicts real period blood. The marketer and creative team explain why they decided to break this taboo.
Jun 6, 2016
This ad is called 'Blood', and it is bloody good
From The UK: 'Blood', for Bodyform by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins