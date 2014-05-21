Search
bloomberg media
1 day ago
Sunita Rajan named Bloomberg's head of media in Asia
As managing director, APAC media sales and marketing, she will be tasked with growing advertising revenues and client marketing across all of the publisher's platforms.
May 21, 2014
Bloomberg Media appoints first Asia-Pacific MD
HONG KONG - Bloomberg Media has appointed Parry Ravindranathan as Asia-Pacific's first managing director as part of the group's new global expansion and digital strategy.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins