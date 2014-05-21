bloomberg media

Sunita Rajan named Bloomberg's head of media in Asia
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

As managing director, APAC media sales and marketing, she will be tasked with growing advertising revenues and client marketing across all of the publisher's platforms.

Bloomberg Media appoints first Asia-Pacific MD
May 21, 2014
Emily Tan

HONG KONG - Bloomberg Media has appointed Parry Ravindranathan as Asia-Pacific's first managing director as part of the group's new global expansion and digital strategy.

