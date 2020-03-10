blockchain
Foodpanda pilots 'world first' blockchain-powered DOOH campaign
Aqilliz claims that use of blockchain will enable brands like Foodpanda to more easily verify whether their digital campaigns—especially ones delivered across multiple DOOH screens—have been seen.
Examining blockchain: uses in advertising, media and beyond
First used as the backbone of Bitcoin in 2009, blockchain technology has many applications beyond cryptocurrency that can benefit advertisers, consumers, governments and media organisations.
Beyond theory: is blockchain a legitimate weapon to fight ad fraud?
Blockchain has been heralded as a potential panacea for the ad industry’s fraud problem, but how much of a practical solution is it?
G-Man’s blockchain venture rolls out first digital marketing products
Aqilliz is rolling out its first product lines, which it says address digital marketing's key pain points, and will make several senior hires in the coming months.
Ex-WPP exec 'G-Man' Ragothaman details blockchain venture
Gowthaman 'G-Man' Ragothaman's Aqilliz will focus on applying distributed-ledger technology from Zilliqa in digital advertising.
How blockchain is helping Asian advertisers (or not)
Brands’ recent experiments suggest the public-ledger technology can be a real asset for marketers, but some remain unconvinced.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins