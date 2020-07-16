bitcoin

Twitter 'feels terrible' for high-profile bitcoin scam that targeted politicians, CEOs
Jul 16, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Twitter 'feels terrible' for high-profile bitcoin scam that targeted politicians, CEOs

Twitter believes the bitcoin scam to be a "coordinated social engineering attack" that targeted some of its employees that had administrative access.

Examining blockchain: uses in advertising, media and beyond
Nov 13, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Examining blockchain: uses in advertising, media and beyond

First used as the backbone of Bitcoin in 2009, blockchain technology has many applications beyond cryptocurrency that can benefit advertisers, consumers, governments and media organisations.

Facebook forbids cryptocurrency ads
Jan 31, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Facebook forbids cryptocurrency ads

Taking on the likes of the Bitcoin, Facebook has officially barred advertisers of cryptocurrency from using its social network as an awareness platform.

These technologies will set the tone for marketing in 2018
Jan 11, 2018
Anthony Baker

According to R/GA's group technology director.

According to R/GA’s group technology director.

IndaHash launches influencer cryptocurrency
Oct 12, 2017
Faaez Samadi

IndaHash launches influencer cryptocurrency

The IndaHash coin will launch following an initial coin offering next month.

