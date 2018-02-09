billings

Dyson pitch sees tech and home electronics billings soar
2 days ago
Jamie Rossouw

Dyson pitch sees tech and home electronics billings soar

GLOBAL NEW-BIZ CLIENT SPOTLIGHT: Personal care brands dominate new-business spend in FMCG sector.

Dentsu Aegis Network tops Recma ranking for media billings
Feb 9, 2018
Emily Tan

Dentsu Aegis Network tops Recma ranking for media billings

The group had a net new business balance of $2.34 billion, well ahead of second-place finisher Publicis Media's $376 million.

Mindshare leads APAC 2011 billings, SMG leads global: Recma
Jul 25, 2012
Emily Tan

Mindshare leads APAC 2011 billings, SMG leads global: Recma

ASIA-PACIFIC - All six media groups posted double-digit growth in the region last year, with WPP's Group M reporting top billings of US$15.7 billion and growth of 16.9 per cent over 2010, according to Recma (Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency industry).

NEW BUSINESS LEAGUE: See who tops the charts for May 2012
Jun 7, 2012
Staff Reporters

NEW BUSINESS LEAGUE: See who tops the charts for May 2012

ASIA-PACIFIC - O&M tops the creative league as Carat holds on to media pole and OMD climbs rankings.

Mindshare leads China billings in 2009 : RECMA
Jul 27, 2010
Jin Bo

Mindshare leads China billings in 2009 : RECMA

GroupM’s Mindshare leads China billings with US$2.27 billion in 2009, closely followed by ZenithOptimedia, according to RECMA.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

1 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

3 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

4 Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

5 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

6 Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

Why are NFTs so divisive?

7 Why are NFTs so divisive?

Campaign Creation Stories: Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad

8 Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Heineken launches virtual beer brewed in Decentraland

10 Heineken launches virtual beer brewed in Decentraland