bilibili
This Thai ad takes you on a journey, and you will have questions
The commercial is by Saatchi & Saatchi Thailand, and you should watch it without knowing more than that.
Kuaishou imitates competitor's video campaign
The short-video site mimics an earlier and successful campaign by Bilibili as the platforms vie for attention in advance of the June 18 sales event.
Dentsu Aegis Media partners with Bilibili, Zhihu, Red and Kuaishou
Company says its partnerships will help it target specific audiences and unlock the power of younger demographics in China.
China video site Bilibili raises profile with Youth Day video
Bilibili purposely made an ‘old-fashioned’ video and distributed it via traditional TV to expand awareness beyond its youthful existing user base.
Foreign vs local KOLs: who wields more power in China?
We explore the work of some successful non-Chinese influencers working in China and ask whether they command more or less influence than their local counterparts—and whether that's changing.
Five key KOL trends in China for 2019
Hitting big numbers is no longer enough, it’s all about making the right links with influencers who both connect and convert.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins