IAB joins Google in proposing bid-request limits to clean up real-time bidding
Nov 27, 2019
Omar Oakes

Amid ICO investigation, digital ad industry trade body wants to minimise 'potential risks that content categories can pose'.

Bid-process meddling investigation closed for Omnicom, MDC, Publicis, IPG
Nov 14, 2018
Oliver McAteer

The shops were being probed after independent production companies accused advertising agencies of improper practices.

Jiangsu and other local TV networks to 'live auction' advertising slots
Oct 15, 2010
Staff Reporters

BEIJING - At least three local TV networks in China - Anhui, Jiangsu and Hunan – are believed to have plans to live auction their advertising time slots this year, following the example of CCTV’s famous annual bidding.

