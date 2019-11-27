Search
Nov 27, 2019
IAB joins Google in proposing bid-request limits to clean up real-time bidding
Amid ICO investigation, digital ad industry trade body wants to minimise 'potential risks that content categories can pose'.
Nov 14, 2018
Bid-process meddling investigation closed for Omnicom, MDC, Publicis, IPG
The shops were being probed after independent production companies accused advertising agencies of improper practices.
Dec 12, 2017
How a DSP can increase win-rates through multi-bid
For a DSP, increasing win-rate is more than just a short-term ROI benefit.
Oct 15, 2010
Jiangsu and other local TV networks to 'live auction' advertising slots
BEIJING - At least three local TV networks in China - Anhui, Jiangsu and Hunan – are believed to have plans to live auction their advertising time slots this year, following the example of CCTV’s famous annual bidding.
