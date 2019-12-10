best2018

The top 10 exits and entrances of 2019
Dec 10, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

The top 10 exits and entrances of 2019

Our cheeky annual look at APAC leadership changes was brought to you in 2019 by the letters D, A and N.

Top 5 agency deals of 2018
Dec 13, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Top 5 agency deals of 2018

Our list of the most significant acquisitions, mergers and launches of the year.

7 marketing buzzwords we want to ban in 2019
Dec 11, 2018
Campaign Asia-Pacific

7 marketing buzzwords we want to ban in 2019

SAY CAGENCY AGAIN I dare you! I double dare you!

The top 10 exits and entrances of 2018
Dec 11, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

The top 10 exits and entrances of 2018

What a year it's been for agency leadership changes.

Top watches: Our 5 best videos of 2018
Dec 10, 2018
Staff Reporters

Top watches: Our 5 best videos of 2018

Inside a client-agency meeting, the weird history of 'Fearless girl', an adland soap opera, a tour of Accenture's HK space, the rantings of a woodland creature, and more.

The 5 biggest brand fails of 2018
Dec 7, 2018
Faaez Samadi

The 5 biggest brand fails of 2018

Have your best facepalm at the ready, as we continue our year-end review.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia