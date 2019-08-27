bell pottinger
Lord Bell obituary: PR pioneer helped shape modern comms
Lord Bell, a titan of PR, has died at the age of 77. PRWeek looks back at his career and analyses his impact on the modern communications industry.
Bell Pottinger Asia rebrands as Klareco Communications
Memo from CEO states that Asia business of beleaguered UK namesake is "ringfenced" and solvent.
Bell Pottinger thrown out of PRCA after 'bringing industry into disrepute'
Bell Pottinger has become only the second agency in the past ten years to be excluded from the PRCA, following a ruling on a complaint about its infamous work in South Africa.
Bell Pottinger and beyond: Does the PR industry have an ethics problem?
The furore over Bell Pottinger's work in South Africa shines the spotlight on the wider industry's ethical practices. Are the agency's actions a one-off, or are moral lapses common in the sector? And if so, what should be done?
Singapore's presidential election creates online battle
SINGAPORE – Singapore's presidential election, held on Saturday 27 August, spurred an online war, with the four candidates each taking their campaigns to different platforms in the cyber-world.
Singapore's presidential election creates online battle
SINGAPORE – Singapore's presidential election, held on Saturday 27 August, spurred an online war, with the four candidates each taking their campaigns to different platforms in the cyber-world.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins