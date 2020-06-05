bacardi
Facebook, Bacardi and OMD on brands navigating pinnacle cultural moments
From a global pandemic to the death of George Floyd: Companies are addressing culturally-charged and rapidly evolving crisis after crisis.
Leave the office and go to a bar, Bacardi tells global staff
"Back to the bar" will see 5,500 employees in more than 40 countries heading to drinking establishments today.
Bacardi invites 'untameable' partying at secret Tokyo house
TOKYO – House parties are rare in Japan for a number of reasons, but most obvious is the relatively small size of the average living space. Bacardi has offered to remedy that with a purpose-built branded party house.
BBDO, OMD win global Bacardi account
GLOBAL - Bacardi is consolidating its global advertising, media and digital work into BBDO and OMD.
Bacardi to work with FCB for global China-led project
Bacardi has appointed FCB to handle a global project out of China following a three-agency pitch.
Bacardi restructures Southeast Asia marketing role
SINGAPORE – Lisa Jaswinski (pictured), Southeast Asia marketing director for Bacardi-Martini, is to return to the UK with the company after less than half a year in the role.
