axe
Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt or expense
In his first interview since becoming Unilever's global personal care CMO, he details how the consumer goods giant is evolving hygiene products into wellness products and is embedding sustainability in its brands while facing growing local competition.
The scent of a gamer: Lynx tie-in with Xbox debuts, with a dull film
An inexplicable dual-branded product line launches in ANZ with a four-minute paint-by-the-numbers film about a socially awkward guy who (spoiler alert) gets the girl in the end.
"What about poor men?" Cannes panel gets stuck into gender debate
A Cannes Lions panel determines masculinity itself is not under threat, just the outdated notions of it.
Axe/Lynx's top marketer on helping men break out of the 'Man Box'
The brand once known for baudy, objectifying ads is now trying to help men escape a harmful concept of masculinity.
Sexual initiative in India: A new kind of female agency
Mili Sethia of Flamingo India examines a new ad campaign that presents a modern vision of what's sexy: women who decisively act on their desire.
Unilever selects OgilvyOne as Axe’s digital agency in Indonesia
SINGAPORE - Unilever Indonesia has appointed OgilvyOne as digital agency of record for Axe.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins