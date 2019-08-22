axe

Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt or expense
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt or expense

In his first interview since becoming Unilever's global personal care CMO, he details how the consumer goods giant is evolving hygiene products into wellness products and is embedding sustainability in its brands while facing growing local competition.

The scent of a gamer: Lynx tie-in with Xbox debuts, with a dull film
Aug 22, 2019
Ad Nut

The scent of a gamer: Lynx tie-in with Xbox debuts, with a dull film

An inexplicable dual-branded product line launches in ANZ with a four-minute paint-by-the-numbers film about a socially awkward guy who (spoiler alert) gets the girl in the end.

Jun 19, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

"What about poor men?" Cannes panel gets stuck into gender debate

A Cannes Lions panel determines masculinity itself is not under threat, just the outdated notions of it.

Axe/Lynx's top marketer on helping men break out of the 'Man Box'
Nov 17, 2017
Emily Tan

Axe/Lynx's top marketer on helping men break out of the 'Man Box'

The brand once known for baudy, objectifying ads is now trying to help men escape a harmful concept of masculinity.

Sexual initiative in India: A new kind of female agency
Sep 17, 2015
Mili Sethia

Sexual initiative in India: A new kind of female agency

Mili Sethia of Flamingo India examines a new ad campaign that presents a modern vision of what's sexy: women who decisively act on their desire.

Unilever selects OgilvyOne as Axe’s digital agency in Indonesia
Jun 26, 2013
Sophie Chen

Unilever selects OgilvyOne as Axe’s digital agency in Indonesia

SINGAPORE - Unilever Indonesia has appointed OgilvyOne as digital agency of record for Axe.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

3 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

4 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

5 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

6 ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

7 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

8 Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

9 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

10 Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed