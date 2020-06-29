aviation

AirAsia claims its media business is taking flight
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

The brand wants its media offering to account for a tenth of revenue soon, and is working to convince brands and media agencies that it offers an attractive audience based on first-party data.

From no-frills flights to low-cost marketing, the Scoot way
Jun 29, 2020
Ad Nut

The airline's CEO, Campbell Wilson stars in a barebones video to address both safety and business imperatives for the embattled carrier.

Cathay Pacific tunes into local sounds in latest campaign
Aug 8, 2017
Ad Nut

The airline's The Sounds of Travelling Well campaign features the audio bites from the Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Osaka and Kyoto routes.

Turkish Airlines appeals to five senses in HK campaign
Feb 6, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Airline courts the wanderlust of Hong Kong travellers.

Scoot, Tigerair to come under single brand name
Nov 4, 2016
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Both SIA-owned budget carriers will be known as Scoot in an integration expected to finish next year.

How aviation brands fly high on social media: Engagement Meter
May 27, 2015
Ranjani Raghupathi

This week we take a look at what KLM Japan, Air Asia India and other air-travel brands did to soar to the top of the Engagement Meter.

