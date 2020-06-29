aviation
AirAsia claims its media business is taking flight
The brand wants its media offering to account for a tenth of revenue soon, and is working to convince brands and media agencies that it offers an attractive audience based on first-party data.
From no-frills flights to low-cost marketing, the Scoot way
The airline's CEO, Campbell Wilson stars in a barebones video to address both safety and business imperatives for the embattled carrier.
Cathay Pacific tunes into local sounds in latest campaign
The airline's The Sounds of Travelling Well campaign features the audio bites from the Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Osaka and Kyoto routes.
Turkish Airlines appeals to five senses in HK campaign
Airline courts the wanderlust of Hong Kong travellers.
Scoot, Tigerair to come under single brand name
Both SIA-owned budget carriers will be known as Scoot in an integration expected to finish next year.
How aviation brands fly high on social media: Engagement Meter
This week we take a look at what KLM Japan, Air Asia India and other air-travel brands did to soar to the top of the Engagement Meter.
