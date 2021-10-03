authenticity

Understanding today’s Gen Z: From glossy luxury brands to inclusivity and cultural identity
20 hours ago
Shiva Grover

Concerned about worsening income inequalities, Gen Z is shifting expectations of what luxury brands should represent away from exclusivity and aspiration, and towards authenticity and accessibility, according to a strategy and insights executive at M&C Saatchi Performance.

How Indeed’s Pride campaign with Mika encouraged authenticity at work
Oct 3, 2021
Mariah Cooper

The ‘#SoundtrackOfEmpathy’ campaign raised $40,000 for Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

How Microsoft goes about providing authentic incentive experiences
Jan 30, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

The software giant's senior manager of rewards and recognition programmes talks about how to curate truly authentic events while accounting for delegates' cultural and even emotional makeup.

Authenticity still important amidst tech advancement: Sabre
Apr 11, 2018
Staff Writer

At a time when trust in governments and corporations is at an all-time low, authenticity allows users and attendees to experience simplicity and certainty.

Asian consumers believe more in brand authenticity
Oct 16, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Cohn & Wolfe’s latest global study found consumers in five Asian markets were significantly more positive towards brands than their counterparts elsewhere.

JAPAN: Technologically authentic
Aug 31, 2015
Miki Iwamura

At its core, marketing is about building a relationship between a person and a company, and creating a mechanism that sustains and grows the business. That mechanism has largely become digital.

