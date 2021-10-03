authenticity
Understanding today’s Gen Z: From glossy luxury brands to inclusivity and cultural identity
Concerned about worsening income inequalities, Gen Z is shifting expectations of what luxury brands should represent away from exclusivity and aspiration, and towards authenticity and accessibility, according to a strategy and insights executive at M&C Saatchi Performance.
How Indeed’s Pride campaign with Mika encouraged authenticity at work
The ‘#SoundtrackOfEmpathy’ campaign raised $40,000 for Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.
How Microsoft goes about providing authentic incentive experiences
The software giant's senior manager of rewards and recognition programmes talks about how to curate truly authentic events while accounting for delegates' cultural and even emotional makeup.
Authenticity still important amidst tech advancement: Sabre
At a time when trust in governments and corporations is at an all-time low, authenticity allows users and attendees to experience simplicity and certainty.
Asian consumers believe more in brand authenticity
Cohn & Wolfe’s latest global study found consumers in five Asian markets were significantly more positive towards brands than their counterparts elsewhere.
JAPAN: Technologically authentic
At its core, marketing is about building a relationship between a person and a company, and creating a mechanism that sustains and grows the business. That mechanism has largely become digital.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins