Cadbury installs real-life Aussies on billboards to promote Caramilk
1 day ago
Shauna Lewis

The out-of-home campaign tells people to 'Just ask an Aussie' why Caramilk became so popular in Australia.

Web Profits comes to Asia at client insistence
Nov 9, 2016
Faaez Samadi

In a rare move for the industry, Bellamy’s Organic asked the Australian digital agency to move into Asia with it, rather than finding a local partner.

City-building simulation game uses Australian census data
May 29, 2013
Matthew Miller

SYDNEY - Through Leo Burnett Sydney, the Australia Bureau of Statistics is seeking to highlight the importance of its work with a mobile city-building game based on real census data.

Former Australian ambassador to China joins PR firm Kreab Gavin Anderson
Dec 13, 2011
Staff Reporters

AUSTRALIA - Geoff Raby, former Australian ambassador to China, has joined PR firm Kreab Gavin Anderson as a senior adviser, based in China.

